KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

KARACHI: The nationwide shutdown strike will be held on Saturday, July 19, as per its schedule, neither postponed nor cancelled, said Muhammad Javed Balwani, President Karachi Chamber of commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The plan to hold a nationwide strike is intact and it will be implemented with full preparations, said Javed Balwani. The elements spreading rumours about the postponement or cancellation of the strike have nothing to do with the strike said President Karachi Chamber.

Javed Balwani said that the decision to go on strike was taken after consultation with the major chambers of all four provinces. He said if the strike has to be postponed or cancelled, then this decision will also be taken after consultation with all the chambers. He said any decision in this regard will be officially announced in a joint press conference in the presence of all partner chambers.

He said that those spreading rumors are not the well-wishers of the business community, they are misleading elements. He said traders, shopkeepers, Industrialists, please support us; this is a matter of the wider interest of the country and the nation.

President KCCI said that the public and the business community should not listen to rumors; the news of the strike is correct and final.

Javed Balwani said the decision of nationwide strike is result of unanimous consultation, no attempt to sabotage it will succeed.

