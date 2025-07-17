BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Journalists condemn detention of RIUJ president

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi/ Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) has strongly condemned the police’s inhumane treatment and detention of RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk at the New Town police station and expressed concern and anger over the cold-bloodedness of the top police officials and the policy of protecting the criminal action of the SHO responsible for the incident.

RIUJ Secretary Asif Bashir Chaudhry, vice presidents Bashir Usmani and Ammar Birlas, joint secretaries Gulzar Khan and Mujahid Naqvi, Finance Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry and the elected executive body said in a statement that the tolerance shown on the incident should not be considered as weakness and no option other than legal action against the concerned officers and officials will be accepted.

They demanded that those who intimidated RIUJ President Tariq Ali Virk should be accounted for and a departmental inquiry should be conducted to probe into the matter. “We also demand the police officials tender an unconstitutional apology for their shameful attitude.”

