Industry bigwigs gather: BankIslami and ZLK host session on Islamic finance

Sohail Sarfraz Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 06:54pm

ISLAMABAD: In a joint effort to promote Riba-free banking in Pakistan, BankIslami and ZLK Islamic Financial Services, Pakistan’s first Shariah-compliant brokerage firm, hosted a high-impact session on Islamic finance for a diverse group of industry leaders and advocates of ethical banking.

Titled ‘Leading with Purpose,’ the event focused on meaningful conversations around Islamic finance and aimed to help individuals make informed, faith-aligned financial decisions. Held at a local hotel in Islamabad, the session was attended by valued partners and corporate leaders from the business community, along with notable organizations, including Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI), Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (RCCI), as well as representatives from civil society, the armed forces, government, financial institutions, and religious scholars.

Dr. Mufti Irshad Ahmad Aijaz, former Chairman of the Shariah Advisory Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan and current Chairman of the Shariah Advisory Committee of SECP and Chairperson of the Shariah Board of BankIslami, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the growing global relevance of Islamic finance. He addressed common misconceptions and emphasized the ethical and socially responsible nature of Islamic finance.

“As leaders in Islamic finance in Pakistan, we are committed to fostering meaningful dialogue on Riba-free banking and raising awareness to drive this crucial cause forward,” commented Rizwan Ata, President & CEO of BankIslami. “We are honored to join hands with ZLK Islamic Financial Services to strengthen the position of Islamic banking and collectively work towards realizing our vision of a Riba-free economy,” he added.

Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of ZLK Islamic Financial Services, commented, “This partnership with BankIslami is rooted in a shared vision to broaden understanding and trust in Shariah-compliant investments. Together, we are laying the foundation for a principled financial ecosystem that serves all segments of society and aligns with the ethical aspirations of our people, regulators, and national direction toward a fully Islamic financial system.”

This session marked a significant step forward in reinforcing the role of Islamic finance in Pakistan’s evolving financial landscape. As the country progresses toward a fully Shariah-compliant system, BankIslami and ZLK Islamic Financial Services remain committed to leading with purpose, engaging stakeholders, and shaping a future centered on ethical, inclusive, and faith-aligned financial solutions.

