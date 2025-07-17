CM Maryam reviews Lahore, Punjab development programmes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which progress being made with regard to Lahore Development Programme and Punjab Development Programme was reviewed. Deputy Commissioner Lahore gave a detailed briefing on the progress of Lahore Development Programme.

It was apprised in the meeting that out of 5643 projects of Phase-I of Lahore Development Programme, 2593 projects have been completed. Out of 3705 projects of Lahore Municipal Corporation, 2274 projects have been completed. Out of 252 projects of WASA Lahore, 170 projects have also been completed. The meeting reviewed the progress of 1573 projects related to WASA projects.

The chief minister directed to beautify newly constructed roads and streets. She also set a target of completing Phase-I of Lahore Development Plan in November 2025. As many as 146 development projects of Allama Iqbal Town, Wagah and Aziz Bhatti Town have been included in Phase-II of Lahore Development Programme. A report on the construction, repair and rehabilitation projects of 189 cities under the Punjab Development Programme was also submitted to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

