LAHORE: AkzoNobel Pakistan, the maker of Dulux paints, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) to revitalize the historic Fort Road Food Street located in the heart of old Lahore.

Ms Maleeha Rashid, Director General of WCLA, and Mubbasher Omar, Chief Executive Officer, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited graced the MoU signing ceremony regarding Let’s Colour Food Street initiative.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025