BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-17

Punjab information minister steps up criticism of KP CM

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has stated that those making noise about hardships in jail are enjoying extraordinary privileges.

“They have access to personal chefs, customised menus and daily exercise routines,” Azma said while addressing a press conference at DGPR Wednesday.

She remarked that the founder of the “Big Party” has become so powerless that he is now seen pleading for re-tweets of his tweets — a reflection not of politics but of sheer desperation.

Commenting on the state of affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azma Bokhari said billion-rupee corruption scandals have become a daily occurrence and the public is deeply disappointed with the performance of CM Gandapur. She added that the people of KP now aspire for a visionary and action-oriented Chief Minister like Maryam Nawaz, who is delivering for Punjab.

Highlighting Punjab’s governance model, Bokhari announced the formation of the PERA Force—a special, independent task force established to eliminate encroachments, control artificial inflation, and combat hoarding.

Launched two days ago in Lahore Division, the force comprises over 50,000 trained personnel, has its investigation cell, and will ensure transparent inquiry and accountability across Punjab, she added.

Referring to the recent controversial remarks by Salman Akram Raja regarding PTI’s Aliya Hamza, Bokhari criticised his tone, comparing it to that of an aggressive police officer rather than a composed legal analyst. She lamented that within PTI, dignity and influence appear to be confined to a select few women, such as Bushra Bibi, Farah Gogi, and Aleema Khan, while other members are reduced to social media sloganeers.

Quoting recent survey results, Azma Bokhari said that 71% of the population in Punjab has expressed confidence in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while KP citizens have themselves accused their provincial government of rampant corruption.

Speaking on the ongoing monsoon season, she expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to the recent heavy rains recorded across multiple regions. She urged citizens to exercise caution around exposed electrical wiring and flooded areas. In Punjab, she noted, water drainage operations have been efficiently managed, with the Minister for Local Government and the MD WASA personally supervising field operations.

Azma Bokhari also addressed the current inflationary pressures, acknowledging that rising fuel and electricity prices have caused distress among citizens. She clarified, however, that such decisions are never made willingly by any government and are a consequence of strict IMF conditionalities. “We pray for relief from this IMF program as soon as possible,” she said.

She concluded by saying that peaceful protest is a constitutional right—as exemplified by Jamaat-e-Islami—but bringing weapons, slingshots, and marbles to protests in an attempt to incite violence is unacceptable and must be condemned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz DGPR KP CM Azma Bokhari

Comments

200 characters

Punjab information minister steps up criticism of KP CM

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories