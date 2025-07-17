BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-17

Massive fire engulfs Gerry Dnata warehouse at Lahore airport

Hamid Waleed Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

LAHORE: A devastating fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at the Gerry Dnata warehouse located at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. At least eight fire brigade and rescue vehicles were deployed to the scene, and efforts were made to bring the blaze under control.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the fire resulted in significant damage to the consignments stored in the warehouse. According to sources, all the goods were destroyed in the fire. The incident has sparked a controversy, with Customs clearing agents expressing their frustration over the delay in processing Goods Declarations (GDs) by the Pakistan Customs appraisers. They claim that the pending GDs led to undue delays, resulting in demurrages and ultimately, the loss of billions of rupees.

Talking to the Business Recorder, former senior vice chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association Syed Arshad Ali revealed that millions of rupees worth of samples were destroyed in the fire at the Gerry Dnata warehouse despite duties being paid and bank documents being released against the consignments. Customs clearing agents attribute the loss to the delayed release of goods by Customs appraisers, who often cite various pretexts such as requesting additional documents or referring cargo for examination, he added.

Ali further stressed that air shipments are typically time-sensitive, but the non-cooperation of cargo handlers has become a persistent issue. “The present incident has added insult to our injuries,” he said, highlighting the need for improved efficiency and cooperation in the Customs clearance process.

According to him, the Association has demanded serious action against the responsible Customs staff for their negligence and requested a refund of duties already paid to the department. The Collector assured the Association that show-cause notices would be issued to the concerned staff and that the duties would be refunded after due confirmation.

The Collector also assured that operations at the cargo site would resume from Wednesday evening onwards and that a strategy would be devised to proceed with payment against claims. The incident has highlighted the need for improved coordination and efficiency in the Customs clearance process to prevent such incidents in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore airport Syed Arshad Ali

Comments

200 characters

Massive fire engulfs Gerry Dnata warehouse at Lahore airport

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories