CM takes note of loss of lives

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed grave concern over the loss of precious human lives due to collapse of roofs, walls and electrocution during torrential rains across the province.

She sought a report from the administration and relevant institutions with regard to ensuring safe evacuation of the rain affected people from the dilapidated buildings.

Directions will also be passed on to the relevant institutions to immediately remove hanging electric wires at various places.

The Chief Minister has expressed her profound grief over the loss of precious human lives in the unabated incidents of roof collapse. She has also expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved families. She has appealed to the general public to stay away from electricity poles, hanging wires and other electrical installations.

She also urged the citizens to refrain from living in rundown buildings during heavy rains. She has also expressed her heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased who died accidentally during the heavy rains.

