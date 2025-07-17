Heavy rain batters Lahore, causes urban flooding & casualties

LAHORE: A fresh spell of heavy rainfall lashed the provincial capital on Tuesday, beginning at dawn and continuing intermittently throughout the day. The downpour triggered widespread urban flooding, submerged key city areas, and led to several fatalities and injuries due to rain-related incidents.

The rain began at 5:15 am and persisted through the day with intervals, severely disrupting daily life across Lahore. According to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore, the highest recorded rainfall was 171mm in Pani Wala Talab, followed by 169mm in Iqbal Town, 167mm in Tajpura, 135mm in Mughalpura, and 133mm in Lakshmi Chowk.

Low-lying areas and major traffic arteries were submerged, causing difficulties for commuters. Tragic incidents were also reported across the city. In Harbanspura, two children died after being electrocuted. In Muridwal, Thokar Niaz Beg, five members of a family lost their lives and two others were injured when the roof of their house collapsed. Another roof collapse in Raiwind claimed three lives and left several injured.

The WASA teams remained active throughout the day to manage the situation. WASA Director General Tayyab Farid and WASA Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed inspected drainage operations at key locations including Liberty Chowk, Kalma Chowk, Garden Town, Gaddafi Stadium, and Main Boulevard Gulberg. They directed that all main, secondary, and tertiary roads be thoroughly cleaned and cleared.

According to WASA, Lahore received an average of 122.2mm of rainfall overnight. Areas such as Shah Jamal, Waris Road, GPO Chowk, Nabha Road, Railway Station, Ali Block (Garden Town), Bhati Gate, Wahdat Road, Waris Colony, Tikka Chowk, and Allah Ho Chowk were cleared during the rain. Once the rain subsided, post-rain clearing operations continued in Ek Moria, Qurtaba Chowk, Lyton Road, Laxmi Chowk, Karim Park, and Rasool Park.

The Lahore district administration also remained actively engaged. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stayed in the field through the night, personally monitoring drainage work at key locations. The administration reported that major roads and drainage stations remained operational, ensuring continued traffic flow.

Key underpasses, including Aik Moria Pull, Chamra Mandi Road, and Nakhuda Chowk, were swiftly cleared. In Nishtar Town, LWMC teams operated along Ferozepur Road, while WASA personnel and pumping systems functioned at full capacity. At the Sabzi Mandi Disposal Station, all four pumps were operational, ensuring uninterrupted water removal. Additionally, cleaning work at Nullah Bhagatpura was resumed.

