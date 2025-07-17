BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-17

India’s benchmarks settle flat

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark shares closed flat on Wednesday as gains in public sector banks following State Bank of India’s fundraise approval offset losses in metal stocks due to a stronger dollar on rising US inflation.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.06% to 25,212.05, while the Sensex gained 0.08% to 82,634.48.

Both benchmarks fell about 0.2% during the session, before erasing losses in afternoon trade.

Asian peers inched lower, with the MSCI Asia ex Japan index dropping 0.3% after data showed a modest rise in US inflation, dampening hopes of imminent rate cuts and posing risks for capital flows into emerging markets such as India.

“Markets have had a strong run from March to June. But with uncertainty around the US-India trade deal and mixed signals from the earnings season, we expect benchmarks to remain range-bound in the near term,” said Amnish Aggarwal, director of research, institutional equities at PL Capital.

MSCI US inflation India’s benchmark shares US India trade deal

