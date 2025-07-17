BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Japan’s Nikkei ends flat

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average ended flat on Wednesday, as concerns surrounding the elections to the upper house and the fate of trade negotiations with the United States overshadowed gains from chip-related shares.

The Nikkei inched 0.04% lower at 39,663.4. The broader Topix fell 0.21% to 2,819.4.

“Investors have excuses for not buying or selling stocks,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“They are cautiously awaiting the outcome of the upper house election, while the outlook of the trade talks between is not clear even as the deadline approaches.”

Opinion surveys suggest Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s coalition may lose its majority in the elections scheduled for July 20, forcing it to court an array of smaller parties pushing for easier fiscal and monetary policy.

Chip-related heavyweights Tokyo Electron and Advantest rose 1.75% and 0.64%, respectively, to track Nvidia’s 4% gain overnight.

Nvidia unveiled plans to resume sales of its H20 AI chip to China, pushing the Nasdaq Composite to end at another record high.

Japan’s Nikkei Tokyo Electron Shigeru Ishiba

