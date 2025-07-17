BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Oil prices ease as US fuel stock builds put focus on demand

Reuters Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

HOUSTON: Oil prices fell about 1% on Wednesday as US fuel inventory builds reinforced views in the market of shrinking demand as the wider economic impact from US tariffs could curb consumption.

Brent crude futures fell 71 cents, or 1%, to $68 a barrel by 10:50 a.m. ET (1450 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 69 cents, or 1%, at $65.82.

US crude stocks fell while gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels to 422.2 million barrels in the week ended July 11, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 552,000-barrel draw. US gasoline stocks rose by 3.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1 million-barrel draw.? Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.2 million barrels versus expectations for a 200,000-barrel rise, the EIA data showed.

“I think the market is disappointed to see large builds in gasoline and distillate inventories as refiners are operating at near their highest levels of the year turning oil into refined products,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates. “I think investors are also disappointed to see gasoline demand fall just after July 4 as we are now in the peak summer driving season,” he added.

The amount of products supplied for gasoline, a proxy for demand, eased 670,000 barrels per day to 8.5 million bpd.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s tariff war continues, with the European Commission preparing possible retaliation if talks with Washington fail to secure a trade agreement for the European Union. Trump also said on Monday that the United States will impose “very severe tariffs” on Russia in 50 days if there is no deal to stop the war in Ukraine.

Analysts said selling linked to concerns about economic disruption and weaker demand was offset by anticipation China, the world’s biggest crude importer, will need more oil. Chinese state-owned refiners are completing maintenance to meet higher third-quarter fuel demand and to rebuild diesel and gasoline stocks at multi-year lows, traders and analysts said.

Barclays estimated that Chinese oil demand in the first half of the year grew by 400,000 barrels per day year-on-year to 17.2 million bpd. Meanwhile, OPEC’s monthly report on Tuesday forecast that the global economy would do better in the second half of the year. Brazil, China and India are exceeding expectations while the United States and EU are recovering from last year, it added.

Oil prices Oil US crude stocks

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices ease as US fuel stock builds put focus on demand

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories