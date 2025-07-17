BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Gold prices sharply down

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

KARACHI: Gold prices slipped significantly on Wednesday, as global rates receded under $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Bullion trading on the global front lost momentum, sliding by $30 to $3,335 per ounce. The drop also pushed back the local market, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The plunge dragged down gold prices by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs356,000 per tola. Similarly, value of the precious metal per 10 grams dipped by Rs2572, reaching Rs305,212, it added.

In contrast, domestic and international silver prices held firm, as the association cited the white metal selling at unchanged Rs4,014 per tola and Rs3,441 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at over $38 per ounce in world market.

It is important to note that the open market’s rates for gold and silver may not match those announced by the Jewellers Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold Gold Prices Silver Price All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices sharply down

Finance Act expands definition of tax fraud

IMF-govt talks on tax-free sugar import underway

PRI financing: IMF asks MoF and SBP to find a way forward

Rs50bn extra subsidies to power consumers: Planning ministry defies ECC decision

Power wheeling policy for export industry: MoC seeks update from PD ahead of NEDB meeting

NA body reviews report on Cambridge exam paper leak

KTBA requests FBR to extend e-filing deadline

KCCI president says strike plan ‘intact’

PSO exchange rate adjustment led to HSD price hike

Petroleum Development Levy: NHA to get Rs100bn for 3 Balochistan highway projects

Read more stories