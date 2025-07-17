Gold prices sharply down

KARACHI: Gold prices slipped significantly on Wednesday, as global rates receded under $3,350 per ounce, traders said.

Bullion trading on the global front lost momentum, sliding by $30 to $3,335 per ounce. The drop also pushed back the local market, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

The plunge dragged down gold prices by Rs3,000 to settle at Rs356,000 per tola. Similarly, value of the precious metal per 10 grams dipped by Rs2572, reaching Rs305,212, it added.

In contrast, domestic and international silver prices held firm, as the association cited the white metal selling at unchanged Rs4,014 per tola and Rs3,441 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at over $38 per ounce in world market.

It is important to note that the open market’s rates for gold and silver may not match those announced by the Jewellers Association.

