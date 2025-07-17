BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Flash floods claim eight more lives

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

ISLAMABAD: The flash floods triggered by monsoon rains brought more death and destruction in the past 24 hours as the authorities have reported eight deaths and 11 injuries.

According to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s daily flood situation report, following eight fresh flood-related deaths, the current tally has reached 124 deaths and injuries from 253 to 264 since June 26, 2025.

Moreover the NDMA data revealed that at least 37 houses were damaged in the past 24 hours across the country; thus, taking the nationwide tally from 485 to 522 houses, of which, 367 partially, 155 fully, the flooding has also killed nine more livestock in the past 24 hours taking the national tally to 126 from 117, damaged nine bridges and swept away 10.5 kilometres of roads.

In the past 24 hours, five deaths were reported from Punjab, of which, four children and one man. However, one death was reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and two deaths from Sindh. Of 11 injuries, nine were reported from Punjab and two from KPK.

According to NDMA, owing to various heavy rain related incidents, a total of 49 people lost their lives in Punjab while 158 were injured; in KPK, 38 people were killed and 57 injured; in Sindh,20 people lost their lives and 40 injured; in Balochistan, 16 people died and four injuries have been reported; in AJK, one death was reported and five people were injured owing to flooding.

According to the NDMA’s data, children have proved the most vulnerable to monsoon rains as out of 126 total deaths 63 are children, 41 men and 20 women, while of those injured 108 are children, 101 men and 55 women.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KPK, at Lower Kohistan due to heavy rainfall, low-level flood occurred in Ranolia Nullah, Keyal Nullah and Dubair Nullah as a result, the reported roads are blocked for vehicle.

According to Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), at Hunza, on the other day, a landslide occurred at Hassanabad which resulted in blocking road for around six hours. The road was cleared mobilising machinery. The GBDMA further said, in district Diamer, the other day, a landslide occurred in Tatta Pani resulted in blocking KKH which was later opened for traffic by the authorities.

