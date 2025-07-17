BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
Jul 17, 2025
Markets Print 2025-07-17

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 17 Jul, 2025 03:32am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 16, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        15-Jul-25      14-Jul-25      11-Jul-25      10-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101902       0.101888       0.101832       0.101568
Euro                             0.852744       0.853841       0.853009       0.853592
Japanese yen                     0.004952       0.004969       0.004981       0.004998
U.K. pound                       0.983708       0.985168       0.987827        0.99141
U.S. dollar                      0.731028       0.730403       0.730128       0.729005
Algerian dinar                    0.00563       0.005626       0.005625       0.005624
Australian dollar                0.479189       0.479217       0.480424       0.477425
Botswana pula                    0.054608       0.054415       0.054687       0.054748
Brazilian real                   0.131553       0.131393       0.131045       0.131525
Brunei dollar                    0.569958       0.569915       0.570145       0.569624
Canadian dollar                  0.533208       0.533413       0.533563       0.532782
Chilean peso                     0.000756       0.000764       0.000768       0.000769
Czech koruna                     0.034582       0.034634       0.034589        0.03466
Danish krone                     0.114253       0.114411       0.114322       0.114406
Indian rupee                     0.008518       0.008494       0.008504       0.008519
Israeli New Shekel               0.218543       0.217059       0.218995        0.22051
Korean won                        0.00053       0.000531       0.000532       0.000531
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39524        2.39319                       2.38979
Malaysian ringgit                0.171845       0.171658       0.171553        0.17143
Mauritian rupee                   0.01604       0.015955       0.016003       0.016123
Mexican peso                     0.038803       0.038953       0.039129       0.039138
New Zealand dollar               0.437338       0.437329        0.44034       0.437913
Norwegian krone                  0.071831       0.072341       0.072102        0.07232
Omani rial                        1.90124        1.89962                       1.89598
Peruvian sol                     0.205287         0.2054       0.205844       0.205469
Philippine peso                  0.012906       0.012934       0.012938       0.012887
Polish zloty                     0.200854       0.200248       0.200408       0.201333
Qatari riyal                     0.200832        0.20066                      0.200276
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194941       0.194774                      0.194401
Singapore dollar                 0.569958       0.569915       0.570145       0.569624
Swedish krona                    0.075665       0.076202       0.076517       0.076542
Swiss franc                      0.918377       0.917131       0.917477       0.917449
Thai baht                        0.022514       0.022532        0.02243
Trinidadian dollar               0.108278       0.108291       0.108137       0.107835
U.A.E. dirham                    0.199055       0.198884                      0.198504
Uruguayan peso                    0.01808       0.018068       0.017921       0.017944
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

