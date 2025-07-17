WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 16, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Jul-25 14-Jul-25 11-Jul-25 10-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101902 0.101888 0.101832 0.101568 Euro 0.852744 0.853841 0.853009 0.853592 Japanese yen 0.004952 0.004969 0.004981 0.004998 U.K. pound 0.983708 0.985168 0.987827 0.99141 U.S. dollar 0.731028 0.730403 0.730128 0.729005 Algerian dinar 0.00563 0.005626 0.005625 0.005624 Australian dollar 0.479189 0.479217 0.480424 0.477425 Botswana pula 0.054608 0.054415 0.054687 0.054748 Brazilian real 0.131553 0.131393 0.131045 0.131525 Brunei dollar 0.569958 0.569915 0.570145 0.569624 Canadian dollar 0.533208 0.533413 0.533563 0.532782 Chilean peso 0.000756 0.000764 0.000768 0.000769 Czech koruna 0.034582 0.034634 0.034589 0.03466 Danish krone 0.114253 0.114411 0.114322 0.114406 Indian rupee 0.008518 0.008494 0.008504 0.008519 Israeli New Shekel 0.218543 0.217059 0.218995 0.22051 Korean won 0.00053 0.000531 0.000532 0.000531 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39524 2.39319 2.38979 Malaysian ringgit 0.171845 0.171658 0.171553 0.17143 Mauritian rupee 0.01604 0.015955 0.016003 0.016123 Mexican peso 0.038803 0.038953 0.039129 0.039138 New Zealand dollar 0.437338 0.437329 0.44034 0.437913 Norwegian krone 0.071831 0.072341 0.072102 0.07232 Omani rial 1.90124 1.89962 1.89598 Peruvian sol 0.205287 0.2054 0.205844 0.205469 Philippine peso 0.012906 0.012934 0.012938 0.012887 Polish zloty 0.200854 0.200248 0.200408 0.201333 Qatari riyal 0.200832 0.20066 0.200276 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194941 0.194774 0.194401 Singapore dollar 0.569958 0.569915 0.570145 0.569624 Swedish krona 0.075665 0.076202 0.076517 0.076542 Swiss franc 0.918377 0.917131 0.917477 0.917449 Thai baht 0.022514 0.022532 0.02243 Trinidadian dollar 0.108278 0.108291 0.108137 0.107835 U.A.E. dirham 0.199055 0.198884 0.198504 Uruguayan peso 0.01808 0.018068 0.017921 0.017944 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025