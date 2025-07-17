Markets Print 2025-07-17
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 136,379.97
High: 137,232.11
Low: 135,542.89
Net Change: 440.10
Volume (000): 273,103
Value (000): 20,798,328
Makt Cap (000) 4,077,895,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,245.22
NET CH (-) 111.77
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,672.75
NET CH (-) 6.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 39,907.91
NET CH (-) 610.62
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,284.70
NET CH (-) 54.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,994.90
NET CH (-) 36.00
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 2,985.41
NET CH (-) 28.68
====================================
As on: 16-July-2025
====================================
