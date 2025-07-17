KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 16, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 136,379.97 High: 137,232.11 Low: 135,542.89 Net Change: 440.10 Volume (000): 273,103 Value (000): 20,798,328 Makt Cap (000) 4,077,895,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,245.22 NET CH (-) 111.77 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,672.75 NET CH (-) 6.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 39,907.91 NET CH (-) 610.62 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,284.70 NET CH (-) 54.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,994.90 NET CH (-) 36.00 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 2,985.41 NET CH (-) 28.68 ==================================== As on: 16-July-2025 ====================================

