BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude stockpiles fall as exports rise; fuel demand drops, EIA says

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 08:48pm
Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic & imported crude oil in Carson, California, US, March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. File Photo: Reuters
Storage tanks are seen at Marathon Petroleum’s Los Angeles Refinery, which processes domestic & imported crude oil in Carson, California, US, March 11, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. File Photo: Reuters

CHICAGO: US crude oil stockpiles fell last week as exports rose, while gasoline and distillate inventories rose, prompting some concerns about fuel demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 3.9 million barrels to 422.2 million barrels in the week ended July 11, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 552,000-barrel draw.

Crude exports rose by about 760,000 barrels per day to 3.5 million bpd, and net US crude imports fell by 395,000 bpd, the EIA said.

Gasoline stocks rose by 3.4 million barrels in the week to 232.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with expectations for a 1 million-barrel draw.?

Oil eases 1% as US fuel stock builds put focus on demand

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week to 107 million barrels, versus forecasts for a 200,000-barrel rise.

In a reflection of demand, product supplied of gasoline fell by 670,000 bpd to 8.5 million bpd, while product supplied of distillates dropped 245,000 bpd to 3.4 million bpd.

“(The report is) definitely a little disappointing on the demand side,” said Phil Flynn, Price Futures Group. “It’s weighing on the sentiment a little bit.”

Immediately following the data, Brent crude and US crude futures extended losses, and the contracts fell to $68.04 and $65.81 a barrel, respectively.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for US crude futures rose by 213,000 barrels, the EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 157,000 bpd, and refinery utilization rates fell by 0.8 percentage point to 93.9% of total capacity in the week.

EIA US crude US crude stockpiles

Comments

200 characters

US crude stockpiles fall as exports rise; fuel demand drops, EIA says

UK removes flight ban on Pakistan

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Go Cashless: cattle markets settle Rs4.66bn via 64,553 online transactions on Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Buying returns, KSE-100 settles with over 400 points gain

3 killed, 7 injured as passenger bus comes under fire in Balochistan’s Kalat

Rupe weakens against US dollar

Unregulated housing sprawl threatens Pakistan’s food security, warns Ahsan Iqbal

PMD issues high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Navy chief highlights combat readiness, maritime tech in command and staff conference

Read more stories