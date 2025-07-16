ECP urges political parties to file annual financial statements by Aug 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued an official reminder to the heads of all political parties to submit their consolidated statements of accounts (Form-D) of the fiscal year 2024–25 no later than August 29.

“In terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 & 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that the political parties are required to file with Election Commission their Consolidated Statement of Accounts on (Form-D) for financial year, 2024-25 ended on 30th June, 2025 on or before 29th August, 2025,” said a press release issued on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D containing, annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

The Consolidated Statement of Accounts to be submitted to the Election Commission shall be complete in all respects and shall be accompanied by a report of a Chartered Accountant about the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party Head stating that:

No funds were received by the party from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017.

The statement of accounts contains an accurate picture of the financial position of the party.

The information given above is correct to the best of my knowledge and belief.

The above statement is audited by a Chartered Accountant, and a detailed report thereof is annexed.

The statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017

Printed forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Form-D / Proforma for the source of funds are also available on ECP’s Website.

Overwriting should be avoided. The attested copy of the Membership / Certificate issued by ICAP in respect of the Auditor engaged shall be annexed to the Form-D along with the last valid renewal certificate.

The Form-D shall also accompany a legible copy of each of the bank statements for the period from 01.07.2024 to 30.06.2025 of the party, along with a bank reconciliation statement.

The subject statement shall be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and shall be delivered through an office bearer of the party, duly authorised by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode shall not be accepted.