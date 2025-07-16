BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
US ‘very concerned’ about Israel strikes in Syria: Rubio

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2025 08:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday voiced concern after ally Israel struck Syria’s army headquarters and said the violence impeded efforts to bring stability to the war-torn country.

“We’re talking to both sides, all the relevant sides, on this and hopefully we can bring it to a conclusion, but we’re very concerned,” Rubio said when asked by a reporter about the Israeli strikes.

In fuller comments afterward, Rubio did not directly reference Israel but spoke of the clashes in majority-Druze city of Sweida that Israel cited for its intervention.

Israel bolsters border security with Syria after Druze attacks

“We are very worried about the violence in southern Syria. It is a direct threat to efforts to help build a peaceful and stable Syria,” Rubio said in a statement.

“We have been and remain in repeated and constant talks with the governments of Syria and Israel on this matter.”

President Donald Trump has staunchly backed Israel including in its military campaigns in Gaza and Iran.

But Trump has been prioritizing diplomacy with Syria’s new leadership, seeing an opening after fighters toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in December.

