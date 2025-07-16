BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
CPHL 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.56%)
DCL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.88%)
DGKC 171.70 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.56%)
FCCL 45.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
GCIL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
HUBC 144.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 84.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
NBP 124.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.72%)
PAEL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.93%)
PIAHCLA 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.5%)
PIBTL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-1.19%)
PREMA 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.35%)
PRL 32.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
PTC 21.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-7.22%)
SNGP 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.21%)
SSGC 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.51%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.24%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,864 Increased By 84.7 (0.61%)
BR30 39,499 Decreased By -119.7 (-0.3%)
KSE100 136,380 Increased By 440.1 (0.32%)
KSE30 41,546 Increased By 172.6 (0.42%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks edge higher after inflation data, bank results

AFP Published 16 Jul, 2025 08:02pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks inched upwards early Wednesday following a benign wholesale inflation report and mostly good earnings from large banks, offsetting lingering worries about trade tariffs.

After the June consumer price index showed increased pricing pressure following US tariffs, the producer price index was unchanged on a month-on-month basis, beating analysts’ expectations and cooling from a 0.3 percent rise in May.

An uptick in goods prices was countered by a drop in services costs, the report said.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1 percent at 44,077.29.

US stocks mostly up after inflation data, Nvidia jumps

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.1 percent to 6,250.78, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index was flat at 20,680.96.

Nationwide Financial Markets Economist Oren Klachkin rated the PPI a “downside surprise,” while warning that most of the tariff passthrough is still “ahead of us,” according to a note.

“However, with many strategies at companies’ disposal, the passthrough may be lower than initially anticipated,” Klachkin said.

Earnings from Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America all topped estimates. But shares were mixed after the reports, with analysts pointing to healthy rises in financial share prices in the period heading into the results.

Ford fell 1.5 percent after disclosing that it will account for $570 million in costs connected to fuel injectors in several models in three models from recent years, including Bronco Sport vehicles from 2021-2024.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks edge higher after inflation data, bank results

UK removes flight ban on Pakistan

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Go Cashless: cattle markets settle Rs4.66bn via 64,553 online transactions on Eid-ul-Adha 2025

Buying returns, KSE-100 settles with over 400 points gain

3 killed, 7 injured as passenger bus comes under fire in Balochistan’s Kalat

Rupe weakens against US dollar

Unregulated housing sprawl threatens Pakistan’s food security, warns Ahsan Iqbal

PMD issues high flood warning for River Jhelum at Mangla

Gold price per tola falls Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Navy chief highlights combat readiness, maritime tech in command and staff conference

Read more stories