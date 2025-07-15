BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
US stocks mostly up after inflation data, Nvidia jumps

AFP Published 15 Jul, 2025 08:10pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks mostly rose early Tuesday as markets digested a mixed US inflation report while Nvidia jumped after receiving US approval to resume chip sales to China.

The US consumer price index was up 2.7 percent from a year ago in June, rising from 2.4 percent in May as energy costs rose.

The inflation report “was better than feared from a headline standpoint, but it was not good enough to put to rest the fear that tariffs will drive higher, and stickier, inflation,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 44,369.77.

Wall Street largely flat as tariff fatigue persists

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 percent to 6,283.88, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 20,780.30, adding to its record from Monday.

The inflation reading comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has continued to advocate a wait-and-see approach to monetary policy in light of President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade policy featuring a heavy use of tariffs.

Among individual companies, Nvidia jumped 3.7 percent as it announced it will resume sales of its H20 artificial intelligence chips to China, after Washington pledged to remove licensing curbs that had put a stop to exports.

Markets also digested better than expected earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. However, Wells Fargo fell 4.2 percent after lowering its forecast for net interest income, a closely watched benchmark.

Wall Street

