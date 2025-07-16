BML 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
BOP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.44%)
DCL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
DGKC 172.25 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.88%)
FCCL 46.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.11%)
HUBC 144.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.98%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 84.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
NBP 124.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.53%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.21%)
PREMA 41.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.28%)
PRL 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PTC 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-7.39%)
SNGP 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.85%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.49%)
TPLP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,856 Increased By 76.4 (0.55%)
BR30 39,342 Decreased By -277.2 (-0.7%)
KSE100 136,352 Increased By 411.8 (0.3%)
KSE30 41,541 Increased By 167.3 (0.4%)
Markets

ASML drags European stocks lower amid tariff worries

Reuters Published 16 Jul, 2025 01:26pm

European shares slipped on Wednesday, with ASML leading losses after a weak business update, while broader investor sentiment remained cautious on concerns over tariff-driven inflation following stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.3% to 543.38 points, as of 0712 GMT.

ASML fell 6.7% after the world’s biggest supplier of computer chip-making equipment warned that it may not achieve growth in 2026, even after its second quarter bookings beat market expectations.

The latest earnings forecasts showed on Tuesday that the outlook for European corporate health has deteriorated as U.S. President Donald Trump’s most recent tariff statements created further uncertainty for businesses.

Additionally, the U.S. CPI reading weighed on market sentiment, renewing worries over tariff-induced inflationary effects.

Across the Atlantic, focus now turns to producer price data later in the day for further clues on the impact of tariffs on the world’s largest economy.

European shares end lower as Trump’s tariff threats keep markets on edge

In trade, investors awaited for clarity on U.S.-EU trade talks as the bloc readied retaliatory measures if negotiations with Washington failed.

In the market, European technology stocks declined 1.4%, while auto stocks fell about 1%.

Data showed on Tuesday, Britain’s annual rate of consumer price inflation unexpectedly rose to its highest in over a year at 3.6% in June, up from 3.4% in May.

