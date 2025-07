At least 20 people were killed in an incident in Gaza’s Khan Younis on Wednesday, according to a statement from the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

800 killed in Gaza since May 27 trying to get aid: UN

GHF, which uses private US security and logistics companies to get aid supplies into Gaza, added that 19 victims were trampled and one was stabbed during what it described as a “chaotic and dangerous surge, driven by agitators in the crowd”.