BML 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.63%)
BOP 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.44%)
DCL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.32%)
DGKC 172.23 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.87%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
GCIL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
HUBC 144.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.08%)
KEL 5.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
LOTCHEM 20.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
MLCF 84.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
NBP 124.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-1.53%)
PAEL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.8%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 163.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.49%)
PREMA 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
PRL 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PTC 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-7.56%)
SNGP 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.34%)
SSGC 43.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-2.71%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TREET 23.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
TRG 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
BR100 13,853 Increased By 73.6 (0.53%)
BR30 39,339 Decreased By -279.5 (-0.71%)
KSE100 136,211 Increased By 271.3 (0.2%)
KSE30 41,498 Increased By 123.9 (0.3%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korean shares end nearly 1% lower on US inflation data

*KOSPI closed down 28.90 points, or 0.90%, at 3,186.38
Reuters Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 12:47pm

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell nearly 1% on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight losses on signs of a tariff impact in U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark KOSPI closed down 28.90 points, or 0.90%, at 3,186.38.

U.S. consumer prices increased by the most in five months in June amid higher costs for some goods, suggesting tariffs were starting to have an impact on inflation and potentially keeping the Federal Reserve on the sidelines until September.

“If effective tariff rates continue to rise, that will add to inflation pressure and weigh on corporate earnings,” said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

South Korea’s finance minister nominee said he would bring regulatory improvements to the foreign exchange market, according to a media report.

South Korean shares close at near four-year high as Samsung Electronics jumps

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.57%, but peer SK Hynix lost 0.84%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.74%.

Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were down 1.66% and 0.50%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 4.83%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 0.19%.

Securities firms dropped 5.21%, while financial groups fell 2.68%, on profit-taking pressure.

Of the total 934 traded issues, 191 shares advanced, while 706 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 26.8 billion won ($19.34 million).

The won was quoted at 1,385.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,388.2.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 107.18.

The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 2.463%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.9 basis point to 2.884%.

South Korean shares South Korean stocks

Comments

200 characters

South Korean shares end nearly 1% lower on US inflation data

Ban lifted: PIA set to resume flights to Manchester

Bulls return to PSX, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

China willing to cooperate with Pakistan in agriculture and mining, minister says

PTCL starts pensioners’ data verification in line with Supreme Court order

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

KAPCO approves Rs800mn sale of gas turbines to local steel maker

Oil prices steady as investors weigh trade war impact

Business community stands divided over strike call

SOE Act and MoF reporting: CCoSOEs grants SPD entities full exemptions

Read more stories