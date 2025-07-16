JICA sending team for economic assessment

ISLAMABAD: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is reportedly dispatching its Mission to prepare an assessment report on Pakistan’s economic situation, which the government claims has improved significantly.

JICA’s local office has intimated to Pakistani authorities, representatives of International Financial Institutions (IFIs) and Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) that JICA Headquarters, Tokyo, has decided to dispatch a five-member Macro-Economic Review Mission to undertake Micro Review of Pakistan.

The Mission is scheduled to stay in Pakistan from July 30 - August 6, 2025. Some local staff from JICA Pakistan will also be accompanying them.

JICA commemorates 70 years of its ODA to Pakistan

The names and designations of Mission Members are as follows ;(i) Tsuji Kensuke, Deputy Director General, Credit Risk Analysis and Environmental Review Department, JICA Headquarters; (ii) Tanaka Tomoaki, Economist/ Deputy Director, Macroeconomic Analysis Division, Credit Risk Analysis and Environmental Review Department, JICA HQ; (iii) Dr Ono Saori Economist, Macroeconomic Analysis Division, Credit Risk Analysis and Environmental Review Department, JICA Headquarters; and (iv) Dr Ishi Shogo, Consultant, JICA Headquarters. During their stay, the Mission would hold discussions with relevant authorities, including Ministries, banks, organisations, and donors. The purpose of this Mission is to assess and monitor the country’s macroeconomic situation.

The Mission is expected to hold meetings with State Bank of Pakistan’s team (SBP) led by Governor, President & CEO, National Bank of Pakistan, Rehmat Ali Hasnie; President, Habib Bank Limited (HBL), Muhammad Nasir Saleem; Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Rehan Sheikh; President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Atif Ikram Sheikh; Resident Representative, Mahi Binici; Country Director World Bank, Bolormaa Amgaarbazar; Country Director, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Emma Xiaoqin; Chief Economist, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Dr Imtiaz Ahmad; Secretary Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Jamil Qureshi; Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Rashid Langrial; Member Inland Revenue Policy (FBR), Dr Najeeb Ahmad Memon; Finance Ministry’s team led by Secretary Finance, Imdadullah Bosal; Secretary Power Division, Dr Fakhray Alam Irfan and Additional Secretary Incharge, Secretary Petroleum Momin Agha.

The Mission will also hold meetings with Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra), Ministry of Economic Affairs, Jetro and Marubini and Japanese Bank MUFG Bank, formerly known as the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishietc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025