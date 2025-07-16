BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-16

Petrol price up by Rs5.36, HSD’s by Rs11.37

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a significant hike in petroleum product prices on Tuesday, effective for the fortnight beginning July 16, 2025. This increase will see consumers paying considerably more at the pump.

In a statement, Finance Division announced that petrol is set to rise by Rs 5.36 per litre, bringing the new ex-depot price to Rs 272.15 per litre, up from Rs 266.79. High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will see an even steeper increase of Rs 11.37 per litre, raising its price from Rs 272.98 to Rs 284.35 per litre.

This follows a previous price adjustment where petrol increased by Rs 8.36 per litre and HSD by Rs 10.39 per litre, primarily attributed to fluctuations in international crude oil prices.

Interestingly, the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) has been adjusted upward. For petrol, it’s now fixed at Rs 8.89 per litre (up from Rs 6.96), and for HSD, it has also been up to Rs 6.04 per litre (from Rs 2.09).

The government also kept petroleum levy unchanged on petrol at Rs 75.52 per litre and Rs 74.51 per litre on HSD.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

petrol petrol prices Oil prices Federal Government Oil diesel petrol price HSD petroleum product prices HSD prices

Comments

200 characters

Petrol price up by Rs5.36, HSD’s by Rs11.37

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories