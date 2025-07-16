Petrol price up by Rs5.36, HSD’s by Rs11.37

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced a significant hike in petroleum product prices on Tuesday, effective for the fortnight beginning July 16, 2025. This increase will see consumers paying considerably more at the pump.

In a statement, Finance Division announced that petrol is set to rise by Rs 5.36 per litre, bringing the new ex-depot price to Rs 272.15 per litre, up from Rs 266.79. High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will see an even steeper increase of Rs 11.37 per litre, raising its price from Rs 272.98 to Rs 284.35 per litre.

This follows a previous price adjustment where petrol increased by Rs 8.36 per litre and HSD by Rs 10.39 per litre, primarily attributed to fluctuations in international crude oil prices.

Interestingly, the Inland Freight Equalization Margin (IFEM) has been adjusted upward. For petrol, it’s now fixed at Rs 8.89 per litre (up from Rs 6.96), and for HSD, it has also been up to Rs 6.04 per litre (from Rs 2.09).

The government also kept petroleum levy unchanged on petrol at Rs 75.52 per litre and Rs 74.51 per litre on HSD.

