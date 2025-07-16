Russia, Pakistan vow to deepen ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to further deepen bilateral relations in the field of trade, defence, energy and agriculture.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, met the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO CFM in Tianjin, China.

Both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and agreed to further enhance cooperation in trade, energy, agriculture, and defence. Dar reiterated the invitation for Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit Pakistan.

