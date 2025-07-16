Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar called on Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday as he represented Pakistan at the joint call of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States.

Dar arrived at the Great Hall of the People for the SCO Foreign Ministers’ Group Meeting with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement.

Dar in a statement on social media said that he was delighted to meet earlier Tuesday President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. “Conveyed the warm greetings of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan. As iron-clad brothers and All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners, we remain committed to deepening Pak-China enduring friendship and advancing shared regional goals,” he remarked.

The Chinese president, welcoming the Heads of Delegations, underlined the “salience of regional cooperation” under the ambit of SCO, an organisation covering the Eurasian land mass and a large expanse of the world’s population.

Meanwhile, Dar held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of SCO member states on sideline of CFM. He met with the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kulubaev Zheenbek Moldokanovic, at the Great Hall in Beijing on the margins of the SCO CFM.

Both reaffirmed their commitment to the longstanding bilateral relationship and to enhancing collaboration across all areas of mutual interest.

The deputy prime minister also signed SCO documents on behalf of Pakistan during the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tianjin, China.

Furthermore, Dar met with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the SCO CFM in Tianjin, China.

Both leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation across diverse areas and discussed the evolving regional situation following the recent Israeli aggression against Iran.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the people and Government of Iran, and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and stability, emphasising that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to de-escalation and lasting peace.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, the deputy prime minister is currently leading Pakistan delegation to the meeting of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on 14-16 July 2025 in Tianjin.

Foreign Ministers of all SCO member States, including Pakistan, China, Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are participating in the CFM meeting. Foreign Minister of Belarus has been attending the CFM for the first time as member of SCO.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format.

It focuses on the issues of international relations, as well as foreign and security policies of SCO. The forum approves the documents, including declaration and statements, etc. that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) as well as the decisions to be adopted by the CHS.

The upcoming CHS will take place on 31 August – 01 September 2025 in Tianjin, China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025