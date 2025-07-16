BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
PTI opposes sugar import move

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly criticised the government’s move to import 500,000 metric tons of sugar, calling it a “deliberate, well-orchestrated conspiracy benefiting the sugar mafia and political elites”.

A PTI spokesman accused the government of orchestrating the current sugar crisis to enable profiteering by powerful businessmen while ordinary citizens suffer.

The government’s earlier authorisation to export 765,000 metric tons of sugar, despite claims domestic supply would remain stable, has resulted in severe shortages and price hikes from Rs140 to over Rs200 per kilogramme.

Sugar imports, exports: ‘Govt’s handling inflicts billions of rupees in losses’

He condemned the government’s decision to import sugar duty and tax-free, estimating the cost to the national treasury at Rs72 billion, while the sugar mafia had already gained 92 billion rupees.

The PTI claimed that approximately 2.6 million metric tons of sugar are already stockpiled domestically, making imports unnecessary.

He claimed that the Finance Ministry opposed the import decision, which was made without the finance minister’s consent, raising questions about who controls economic decisions.

PTI called for a judicial inquiry into the scandal, demanding transparency on profiteers, investigations into hoarding, affordable sugar supplies, and accountability for those responsible.

