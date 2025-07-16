‘World’s oldest marathon runner’ dies aged 114 in road accident

NEW DELHI: India’s Fauja Singh, believed to be the world’s oldest distance runner, has died in a road accident aged 114, his biographer said Tuesday.

Singh, an Indian-born British national, nicknamed the “Turbaned Tornado”, died after being hit by a vehicle in Punjab state’s Jalandhar district on Monday.

“My Turbaned Tornado is no more,” Fauja’s biographer Khushwant Singh wrote on X. “He was struck by an unidentified vehicle... in his village, Bias, while crossing the road. Rest in peace, my dear Fauja.”

Singh did not have a birth certificate but his family said he was born on April 1, 1911.