Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended anti-smuggling powers of various law enforcement agencies (LEAs) up to June 30, 2026.

In this regard, the FBR has issued four notifications here on Tuesday. The FBR has empowered the Frontier Corps Balochistan (North/South),

Pakistan Rangers, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), and Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) to actively combat smuggling. However, these LEAs will work in collaboration with officials from Pakistan Customs to effectively eliminate smuggling activities within the country.

The FBR has amended several notifications outlining the guidelines and limitations associated with the delegation of powers.

