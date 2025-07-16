BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

UK introduces e-Visas for Pak students, workers

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday introduced e-Visas for Pakistani students and workers as part of an “improved” border and immigration system.

“Most of main applicants travelling to the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer need a physical sticker visa in passports from 15 July,” the High Commission of UK in Islamabad announced here in a statement.

The UK Government is replacing physical immigration documents for most student and worker visas with a digital proof of immigration status, an eVisa, the statement added.

The High Commission highlighted an eVisa is an online record of a person’s immigration permission in the UK, and any conditions which apply, which can be viewed by creating and accessing an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

The eVisas are part of an enhanced border and immigration system that will not only make the visa process easier, but is more secure, digital and streamlined. eVisas are tried and tested, with millions of people already using them on select immigration routes.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott stated, “These changes to the UK visa system will make it much simpler for students and workers to prove their identity and visa status. It also means applicants can hold onto their passports, saving them time.”

Updating from a physical document to an eVisa does not affect anyone’s immigration status or the conditions of their permission to enter or stay in the UK.

E-visas are being rolled out for the main applicants for students, including short term study for 11 months, global business mobility routes (specifically, senior or specialist worker, graduate trainee, UK expansion worker, service supplier, secondment worker etc.

Holders can link their travel document (such as passport) to their UKVI account to facilitate straightforward international travel, the UK HC remarked. People who have created a UKVI account will be able to use the view and prove service to prove their status securely with third parties, such as employers or landlords (in England).

Applicants applying as a dependent, or as a main applicant for visas other than study or work, e.g. general visitor visas, will still need a physical sticker visa. Anyone with existing, in date, physical visa stickers do not need to take any action, the statement further emphasised.

This will eventually be rolled out to all visa routes meaning a more secure and streamlined process for all UK visa customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UK Pakistani workers Pakistani students Pakistan and UK e Visas

Comments

200 characters

UK introduces e-Visas for Pak students, workers

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories