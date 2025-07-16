UK introduces e-Visas for Pak students, workers

ISLAMABAD: In a positive development, the government of the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday introduced e-Visas for Pakistani students and workers as part of an “improved” border and immigration system.

“Most of main applicants travelling to the UK on study or work-related visas will no longer need a physical sticker visa in passports from 15 July,” the High Commission of UK in Islamabad announced here in a statement.

The UK Government is replacing physical immigration documents for most student and worker visas with a digital proof of immigration status, an eVisa, the statement added.

The High Commission highlighted an eVisa is an online record of a person’s immigration permission in the UK, and any conditions which apply, which can be viewed by creating and accessing an online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account.

The eVisas are part of an enhanced border and immigration system that will not only make the visa process easier, but is more secure, digital and streamlined. eVisas are tried and tested, with millions of people already using them on select immigration routes.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott stated, “These changes to the UK visa system will make it much simpler for students and workers to prove their identity and visa status. It also means applicants can hold onto their passports, saving them time.”

Updating from a physical document to an eVisa does not affect anyone’s immigration status or the conditions of their permission to enter or stay in the UK.

E-visas are being rolled out for the main applicants for students, including short term study for 11 months, global business mobility routes (specifically, senior or specialist worker, graduate trainee, UK expansion worker, service supplier, secondment worker etc.

Holders can link their travel document (such as passport) to their UKVI account to facilitate straightforward international travel, the UK HC remarked. People who have created a UKVI account will be able to use the view and prove service to prove their status securely with third parties, such as employers or landlords (in England).

Applicants applying as a dependent, or as a main applicant for visas other than study or work, e.g. general visitor visas, will still need a physical sticker visa. Anyone with existing, in date, physical visa stickers do not need to take any action, the statement further emphasised.

This will eventually be rolled out to all visa routes meaning a more secure and streamlined process for all UK visa customers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025