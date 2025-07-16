BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

PM meets Zardari

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Presidency on Tuesday, sitting down with President Asif Ali Zardari to squash rumours on social media about the latter’s imminent exit.

The two leaders, flanked by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi pledged a shared commitment to the country’s stability, development, and prosperity.

The official statement issued by the Presidency after the meeting said both leaders discussed different issues from political, economic, and security challenges, to the spectre of terrorism and lawlessness.

Some sources say that beneath the polished rhetoric simmers a tense political undercurrent fuelled by whispers of the proposed controversial 27th constitutional amendment and swirling speculation that Pakistan’s parliamentary system could soon be scrapped in favour of a presidential model.

Social media sleuths are abuzz with theories, many claiming that Zardari’s one non-negotiable demand for stepping down is securing a powerful role for his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the new political order.

Amid the storm, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has been playing defence – twice in recent weeks dismissing the swirling rumours as baseless and malicious.

In a pointed post on X, Naqvi declared there had been no talk of President Zardari’s resignation, nor any ambition from the army chief to take over the presidency.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Defence Minister Khawaja Asif President Asif Ali Zardari Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

