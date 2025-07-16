MNA Dasti disqualified by ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has disqualified Jamshed Dasti from his National Assembly seat over “false statements and incorrect declaration,” and has directed the officials concerned to initiate legal proceedings against him.

“We are of the considered opinion that respondent has become disqualified under Article 62 (1) (d) (f) and Article 63 (1) (p) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973….” reads a written order issued by a three-member ECP bench on Tuesday.

