BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-16

FPCCI VP welcomes agreement signed between Pakistan, UK

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Muhammad Aman Paracha has emphasized that strengthening trade relations with the UK could offer Pakistan and its industries a valuable alternative market, leading to sustainable socio-economic development, qualitative industrial advancement, and increased exports.

Welcoming the agreement signed to enhance bilateral trade and address challenges between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. He described it as a positive step for trade relations between the two countries.

He said that the agreement was signed by Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, and his British counterpart, UK Minister Douglas Alexander. This is the first high-level trade agreement between the two countries, finalized after approval from the Pakistani cabinet.

He added that this agreement is a significant step toward institutionalizing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and UK. Following the agreement, both countries should focus on exploring trade opportunities, removing obstacles, and enhancing mutual investment, Paracha said.

The FPCCI Vice President reiterated that trade expansion with the UK could unlock a promising market for Pakistan’s industries. British investors of Pakistani origin can also play an important role in this process. Aman Paracha highlighted that the current estimated value of bilateral trade is £4.7 billion, but with increased cooperation across various sectors, both nations stand to benefit mutually.

To promote bilateral trade, he suggested that both governments take joint initiatives to pursue Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) or Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), organize regular exchange of business delegations, hold country-specific trade exhibitions and product fairs, and ensure FPCCI leadership is included in all consultations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Trade FPCCI Bilateral trade Pakistan and UK

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI VP welcomes agreement signed between Pakistan, UK

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories