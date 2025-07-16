IK’s pre-arrest bail plea: Court doesn’t hear arguments

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Wednesday did not hear arguments on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan's pre-arrest bail petition in six separate cases due to his non-appearance before it.

District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka, while hearing bail applications in six cases against Khan, adjourned the case without proceedings till September 19.

The court during the previous hearing had issued orders to produce Khan via video link before it, in six cases registered against him at Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The court has also not announced its reserved judgment over Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s pre-arrest bail plea in a case registered against her and others at Kohsar police station for allegedly submitting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from Tosha khana.

PTI lawyer Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the PTI founding chairman.

Kohsar police station registered a first information report (FIR) against Bushra Bibi, and PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including Section 420, for allegedly presenting fake receipts for buying and selling items obtained from the state’s gift repository known as Tosha khana.

