Court cancels Omar Ayub interim bail

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday cancelled the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan in 10 cases registered in connection with November 24 and 26 protests.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, while hearing the case, cancelled the opposition leader’s bail and ordered the police to arrest him and produce him before the court for not appearing before it.

The court dismissed the bail applications as neither he nor his counsel Babar Awan appeared in court.

Meanwhile, the court has also fixed GHQ attack case against PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and others leaders for hearing.

The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, will hear the case at Adiala jail on July 18.

The court has so far recorded the statements of 31 prosecution witnesses in the GHQ attack case.

