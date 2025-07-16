Chairman Senate meets ISC SG

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, who is also the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), held a meeting with ISC Secretary General Ek Nath Dhakal at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ISC Secretary General discussed the proposed conference scheduled to be held in Pakistan this November, said an official statement issued after the meeting.

The chairman Senate Gilani termed the visit of the ISC Secretary General as extremely important for strengthening regional dialogue and cooperation

The ISC will prove to be an important forum for promoting peace and development in the region and beyond, he said, according to the statement.

Dhakal, while appreciating Chairman Senate’s leadership conveyed the full confidence of all ISC member states in Gilani’s vision and guidance, said the statement. He noted that Gilani’s global stature will enable the ISC to function more effectively and inclusively, the statement added.

