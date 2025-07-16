BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 13.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 84.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
DCL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 172.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.18%)
FCCL 46.33 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
FFL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GCIL 26.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.08%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
MLCF 84.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.32%)
NBP 125.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.41%)
PAEL 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.95%)
POWER 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 165.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PREMA 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
PTC 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.71%)
SNGP 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
SSGC 44.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2%)
TREET 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,921 Increased By 141.5 (1.03%)
BR30 39,618 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
KSE100 136,570 Increased By 630.6 (0.46%)
KSE30 41,614 Increased By 240.4 (0.58%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

Chairman Senate meets ISC SG

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:46am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gilani, who is also the Founding Chairman of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference (ISC), held a meeting with ISC Secretary General Ek Nath Dhakal at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the ISC Secretary General discussed the proposed conference scheduled to be held in Pakistan this November, said an official statement issued after the meeting.

The chairman Senate Gilani termed the visit of the ISC Secretary General as extremely important for strengthening regional dialogue and cooperation

The ISC will prove to be an important forum for promoting peace and development in the region and beyond, he said, according to the statement.

Dhakal, while appreciating Chairman Senate’s leadership conveyed the full confidence of all ISC member states in Gilani’s vision and guidance, said the statement. He noted that Gilani’s global stature will enable the ISC to function more effectively and inclusively, the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Senate chairman Yousuf Raza Gilan ISC Secretary General Ek Nath Dhakal

Comments

200 characters

Chairman Senate meets ISC SG

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

PM vows to transform Daanish schools, varsity into digital learning hubs

Read more stories