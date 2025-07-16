Maryam to launch ‘Int’l Certification Programme’ for freelancers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government is taking a revolutionary step for empowering the youth.

An international certification program has been launched for freelancers in Punjab. EdTech, Matriculation pilot project has been launched in the government schools of Punjab. Internship programs have been started in every government department including agriculture and environment.

The Chief Minister in her message on World Youth Skills Day highlighted, “Time has changed, acquiring skills along with education is the need of the hour in today’s world.

Acquiring skills instead of degrees is the real power which changes the destiny of developed nations. Skills are not just a source of employment but a guarantee of self-confidence and national progress as well prosperity.”

She outlined, “In the present era, acquiring skills proficiency are the key to development.

IT skills are being imparted to the youth, which are the biggest tool of success of the present era.” She maintained, “Nawaz Sharif IT City will not only provide a platform but also strengthen the skills of the youth. TEVTA is providing training and skills to the talented youth of Punjab in conformity with the needs of the modern era.”

She vowed, “It is my firm resolve that every youth must attain skill to earn a decent livelihood. Skill is not only a path to employment but also guarantees respect and dignity. My dream is to see that the youth of Punjab should not only seek jobs but also be able to provide employment. It is a mission of the Punjab government that our youth should become successful in every field of life ranging from freelancing to entrepreneurship.”

