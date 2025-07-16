BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

CM, PA Speaker discuss political situation

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:48am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan in which matters pertaining to overall political and administrative situation of the province were discussed.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan paid tribute to the Chief Minister for the establishment of PERA in order to combat inflation, hoarding, profiteering, encroachments and land grabbing mafia. Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also appreciated effective steps being taken by the Punjab government to provide prompt relief activities during the monsoon spell.

The Chief Minister while talking to the Speaker Punjab Assembly outlined that the establishment of an institution like PERA will provide maximum amount of relief to the common man. She underscored, “The welfare of every person in Punjab is my foremost priority and this vision is the cornerstone of every major decision being taken by the Punjab government. Access to the provision of basic facilities for the people of Punjab is my strong commitment.”

Speaker Punjab Assembly lauded that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is serving the people above politics and people belonging to every segment of society are fully satisfied with the performance of the Punjab government. For the first time, the focal point of development projects is not only Lahore or big cities but all the backward and remote areas of Punjab as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

