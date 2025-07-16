BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
UHS launches life-saving skills training workshops for medical faculty

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:49am

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has launched a series of life-saving skills workshops aimed at capacity building of faculty members of medical colleges in order to train medical students across Punjab.

The first in a series of six workshops focused on Cardiac First Response (CFR) and Basic Life Support (BLS) was held at the university’s Jinnah Campus on Tuesday, with 20 participants from medical colleges and teaching hospitals of Lahore.

The inaugural session of the workshop was chaired by UHS Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadia Naseem, who welcomed the participants and emphasized the vital role of life-saving skills in healthcare education. “These workshops are now an integral part of our revised curricula. Every health professional will be equipped with the skills to respond in emergencies,” she said, adding: “This step was essential in producing competent graduates who can make a real difference in patients’ lives.”

Professors, assistant professors and senior registrars from nine different colleges and hospitals participated in the training, which is part of a “Master Trainer” series. These trainers will later be responsible for certifying MBBS, BDS, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Allied Health Sciences students under the Life Savers Initiative, developed in collaboration with the National Ambulance Service College (NASC) of Ireland.

Speaking through a video link, UHS vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore underlined the need to reform the medical education landscape in Pakistan. “We need to change the culture. There must be a ‘shout for health’ across our institutions,” he said, adding: “These six skills-based workshops will not only impart essential knowledge but also ensure that our students graduate with hands-on training in saving lives.”

