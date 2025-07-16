BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
STZA declares Silicon Block of CBD NSIT City ‘Development Zone’

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: In a landmark achievement, the Silicon Block of CBD NSIT City developed by the Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), has officially been declared a Development Zone by the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA).

The Silicon Block is strategically planned to serve as a dedicated ecosystem for cutting-edge innovation. The declaration by STZA marks a pivotal step in transforming Punjab into a nucleus for technological advancement, attracting both local and international enterprises specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) Blockchain, software development and research and development (R&D) facilities.

Commenting on this milestone, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, stated, “The designation of our Silicon Block as an STZA-approved Development Zone reinforces our commitment to driving economic progress through technology. It opens the doors to global collaboration, investment, and the creation of high-value jobs in Punjab. Our vision is to create an environment where innovation flourishes, ideas transform into scalable solutions, and Pakistan stands tall on the global tech map.”

The STZA recognition not only brings significant national prestige but also unlocks a comprehensive suite of incentives aimed at fostering business growth. Investors and enterprises setting up within the Silicon Block will benefit from streamlined regulatory support, tax exemptions, and access to state-of-the-art digital infrastructure a critical factor in nurturing startups and established tech giants alike.

Designed to keep pace with rapid advancements in the global tech industry, the Silicon Block offers a master-planned environment tailored to the needs of modern enterprises. From flexible office spaces and collaborative work zones to smart urban amenities, the project aims to set new standards in urban planning and tech-focused development.

This milestone is yet another testament to CBD Punjab’s dedication to pioneering transformative projects that contribute to economic diversification and national development. The Silicon Block, as part of Pakistan’s first and largest IT city NSIT City is envisioned to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, attract significant foreign investment and serve as an incubator for groundbreaking ideas and disruptive technologies.

With the official STZA approval now in place, CBD Punjab is actively inviting technology leaders, venture capitalists and innovative startups to explore the unmatched potential of the Silicon Block. By doing so, it reaffirms its commitment to shaping a digital, prosperous and future-driven Pakistan turning vision into reality, one development at a time.

