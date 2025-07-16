BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-16

All types of mangoes for current season: FBR fixes new customs/export values

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 07:14am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has fixed new customs/export value of all types of mangoes for current season.

In this regard, the Directorate of Valuation Lahore issued a valuing ruling (2 of 2025) following directive of the FBR.

Under the revised valuation regime applicable for all destinations, the new export (FOB) value of all types of fresh mangoes has been fixed at US$800 per metric ton; mango pulp, US$1000 per metric ton and export value of dry mangoes has been set at US$1500 per metric ton.

According to the new ruling, the FBR letter read with Ministry of Commerce letter directed the Directorate of Valuation, Lahore to determine export value of mangoes.

Consequently, an exercise was initiated by the Directorate of Customs Valuation Lahore to determine values of the said item.

Meeting was held for participation of major stakeholders including, representatives from All Pakistan Fruit & Vegetable Exporters, Importers & Merchants Association and exporters of mangoes.

The issue pertaining to the valuation of the subject goods was deliberated upon in detail in the afore-referred meeting.

Proposals submitted by stakeholders for consideration were thoroughly analyzed. The documents submitted by the stakeholders, arguments submitted during the meeting, price trends and exports data from PRAL were examined for determination of customs export value of mangoes.

Valuation provisions under section 25 (15) of the Customs Act 1969, export data, market survey were followed to determine export value that included export data market trends, international market trends and documents submitted by stakeholders, the ruling added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ministry of commerce Exports FBR Customs values mangoes export Pakistani mangoes mangoes

Comments

200 characters

All types of mangoes for current season: FBR fixes new customs/export values

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories