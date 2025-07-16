BML 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.41%)
BOP 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
CPHL 84.54 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
DCL 13.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 172.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.18%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
GCIL 26.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 145.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.1%)
KEL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
KOSM 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.87%)
MLCF 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.38%)
NBP 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.37%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 21.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.04%)
PIBTL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.72%)
POWER 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
PPL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
PREMA 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
PRL 32.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
PTC 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-6.88%)
SNGP 116.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 44.78 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
TRG 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
BR100 13,921 Increased By 141.5 (1.03%)
BR30 39,618 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
KSE100 136,825 Increased By 885.2 (0.65%)
KSE30 41,696 Increased By 322.5 (0.78%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

Customs recovers 3.16kg of marijuana

Recorder Report Published July 16, 2025 Updated July 16, 2025 08:06am

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate of Pakistan Customs on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler along with a substantial quantity of marijuana.

According to the details, the operation was carried out on a tip-off, which revealed that a passenger bus coming from Balochistan was being used to transport contraband drugs into the city. In response, Customs teams at the Mochko Check Post on the RCD Highway intensified surveillance and began conducting thorough inspections of all buses and coaches arriving from Balochistan.

As a result, a bus with registration number BTA 988 was intercepted, and customs staff recovered a substantial quantity of drugs after a detailed examination.

The contraband marijuana was concealed in a carton filled with dates and chips packets. However, 13 plastic boxes containing marijuana were hidden inside this carton, which were later recovered by the customs staff. The total weight of the recovered narcotics was 3.16 kilograms and the market value is estimated to be Rs. 6 million.

Consequently, a case has been registered, and the customs department obtained a remand of the detained person for further investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

customs marijuana

Comments

200 characters

Customs recovers 3.16kg of marijuana

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

HUBCO proposes $51mn investment in Thar-based coal projects

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

PM vows to transform Daanish schools, varsity into digital learning hubs

Read more stories