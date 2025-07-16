Customs recovers 3.16kg of marijuana

KARACHI: The Enforcement Collectorate of Pakistan Customs on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler along with a substantial quantity of marijuana.

According to the details, the operation was carried out on a tip-off, which revealed that a passenger bus coming from Balochistan was being used to transport contraband drugs into the city. In response, Customs teams at the Mochko Check Post on the RCD Highway intensified surveillance and began conducting thorough inspections of all buses and coaches arriving from Balochistan.

As a result, a bus with registration number BTA 988 was intercepted, and customs staff recovered a substantial quantity of drugs after a detailed examination.

The contraband marijuana was concealed in a carton filled with dates and chips packets. However, 13 plastic boxes containing marijuana were hidden inside this carton, which were later recovered by the customs staff. The total weight of the recovered narcotics was 3.16 kilograms and the market value is estimated to be Rs. 6 million.

Consequently, a case has been registered, and the customs department obtained a remand of the detained person for further investigation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025