Work on Yellow BRT project: Sharjeel terms progress ‘satisfactory’

Published July 16, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the progress on the Yellow Line BRT project is satisfactory, with work advancing swiftly on two key components, the construction of depots and the new structure replacing the former Jam Sadiq Bridge.

He emphasised that the government’s objective is to complete the project ahead of schedule to provide the citizens of Karachi with access to modern and high-quality public transport services.

Talking to media after reviewed the construction work of the Yellow Line BRT at the Jam Sadiq Bridge, he said that the Sindh government’s priority is to integrate all BRT lines in the megacity, including the Green Line, Orange Line, Red Line, and Yellow Line, which will significantly ease traffic congestion.

He added that electric buses (EV buses) are being introduced under the Yellow Line and other BRTs.

In response to a question about the Red Line BRT, he acknowledged that there had indeed been some challenges; however, the pace of construction has now picked up again, and the progress is satisfactory.

He said that the Sindh government is set to launch double-decker buses and Pakistan’s first electric taxi service (EV Taxi) in Karachi in August. Additionally, Pink EV scooters will be provided free of cost, especially for women, to ensure safe and convenient transportation. He said that all these initiatives are part of the Sindh government’s broader vision to reduce environmental pollution in Karachi and to provide a modern and efficient transport infrastructure.

Memon said that water has been drained from most areas of Hyderabad following the recent rains, but some issues were encountered due to the power suspensions caused by HESCO. The administration used generators to drain water from the affected areas.

To a question, he said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should be allowed to function in accordance with its mandate, but Ali Amin Gandapur appears to be acting more like a member of the opposition.

Regarding the MQM, he said that they should abandon the politics of hatred and instead focuses on addressing public issues. Regarding the children of the PTI founder, he said that if they wish to come to Pakistan and take part in politics, they should be allowed to do so; however, the politics of chaos will never be tolerated. Regarding the building collapse in Lyari, he stated that the building was constructed illegally without any approved plan. He also confirmed the formation of an inquiry committee and the arrest of several individuals in connection with the incident.

