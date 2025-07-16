BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
BOP 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
CNERGY 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.95%)
CPHL 84.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-2.7%)
DCL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.03%)
DGKC 170.74 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.11%)
FCCL 46.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.46%)
FFL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.13%)
GCIL 26.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.06%)
HUBC 145.67 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.49%)
KEL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.13%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.15%)
LOTCHEM 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
MLCF 84.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
NBP 126.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.1%)
PAEL 41.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-3.38%)
PIAHCLA 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
POWER 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PREMA 42.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.15%)
PRL 32.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.99%)
PTC 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
SNGP 116.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.7%)
SSGC 44.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.49%)
TELE 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.66%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.66%)
TREET 23.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.51%)
TRG 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.2%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 13,779 Decreased By -75.9 (-0.55%)
BR30 39,619 Decreased By -569.5 (-1.42%)
KSE100 135,940 Decreased By -562.7 (-0.41%)
KSE30 41,374 Decreased By -178.9 (-0.43%)
Jul 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-07-16

Sizeable business seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 3600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,150 to Rs 16,250 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,150 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 16,150 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala, 1600 bales of Chichawatni, 800 bales of Khanewal, were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 800 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 600 bales of Gojra were sold in between Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,650 per maund, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 1600 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 400 bales of Mongi Bangla, 200 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 400 bales of Shujabad, 400 bales of Pir Mahal were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 400 bales of FaqirWala were sold in between Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,700 per maund and 400 bales of Chowk Azam were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton crop Cotton rate

Comments

200 characters

Sizeable business seen on cotton market

Business community stands divided over strike call

JICA sending team for economic assessment

Industrial power tariff: Power Div, APTMA at odds over cross-subsidy calculation

Payments to Chinese IPPs: PQEPC seeks help of Aurangzeb

Dar terms US, Israeli strikes on Iran unacceptable for SCO states

Dar meets Xi, conveys ‘warm greetings’

TCP cuts volume sought in sugar tender to 50,000MT

PTI opposes sugar import move

FBR empowers DCs, ACs to raid, seize illegal cigarettes

Various LEAs: FBR extends anti-smuggling powers up to June 30 2026

Read more stories