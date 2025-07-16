Sizeable business seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,600 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,100 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,200 per maund.

Around, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur, 3600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 16,100 to Rs 16,300 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 16,150 to Rs 16,250 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold in between Rs 16,150 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 16,150 per maund, 1000 bales of Burewala, 1600 bales of Chichawatni, 800 bales of Khanewal, were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 800 bales of Tounsa were sold at Rs 16,700 per maund, 600 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 600 bales of Gojra were sold in between Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 400 bales of Mian Channu were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,650 per maund, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 16,650 per maund, 1600 bales of Vehari, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan, 400 bales of Mongi Bangla, 200 bales of Samundri, 200 bales of Mureed Wala, 400 bales of Shujabad, 400 bales of Pir Mahal were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 400 bales of FaqirWala were sold in between Rs 16,650 to Rs 16,700 per maund and 400 bales of Chowk Azam were sold in between Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,650 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 338 per kg.

