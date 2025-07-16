France forecasts soft wheat crop

PARIS: France’s farm ministry on Tuesday forecast the country’s 2025 soft wheat production at 32.6 million metric tons, up 27% compared with last year’s rain-hit harvest and 2.4% above the average of the past five years.

For barley, the ministry projected 2025 output, including both winter and spring crop, at 11.8 million tons, up 19.1% from 2024 and 6.2% from the 5-year average.

For rapeseed, it forecast this year’s crop at 4.2 million tons, up 8.2% compared with last year. It also increased its estimate of the area sown with maize for the 2025 harvest to 1.59 million hectares from 1.48 million estimated in June.