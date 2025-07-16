BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-16

Tree-plantation on Turkish Democracy and National Unity Day

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

ISLAMABAD: In commemoration of Türkiye’s July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency organised a tree planting ceremony here at Fatima Jinnah (F-9) Park.

A total of 253 saplings were planted—each representing a martyr of the failed 2016 coup attempt by the FETÖ terrorist organisation.

The ceremony was attended by Irfan Nezirolu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Islamabad; Naeem Akbar Raja, federal secretary for Law and Justice of Pakistan; government officials, civil society representatives, Turkish institutions, and citizens. T&KA Pakistan Coordinator Saliha Tuna emphasised the symbolic value of the event in honouring the martyrs and reinforcing Türkiye’s dedication to democracy.

She also highlighted the enduring friendship between Türkiye and Pakistan.

Ambassador Nezirolu, recalling his role during the 2016 coup attempt, expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s unwavering support and honoured the martyrs with heartfelt respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

