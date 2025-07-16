Turkish CG visits Shaukat Khanum Hospital site

KARACHI: The Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu, visited the under-construction Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Karachi Tuesday. He expressed his gratitude to Dr. Faisal Sultan, CEO, and Dr. Aasim Yusuf, CMO, for their warm invitation. During his visit, Sangu was pleased to observe the significant progress at the construction site, noting that the hospital, set to be completed by December 2026, will serve as Pakistan’s largest cancer treatment facility, following those in Lahore and Peshawar. He received a comprehensive overview of the state-of-the-art services the hospital will offer to provide world-class care to underprivileged cancer patients. Sangu urged the people of Karachi, Pakistan, and the global community, particularly the Turkish diaspora, to support this noble cause.