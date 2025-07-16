BML 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2025 05:47am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
July 15, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        14-Jul-25      11-Jul-25      10-Jul-25       9-Jul-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101888       0.101832       0.101568       0.101613
Euro                             0.853841       0.853009       0.853592        0.85375
Japanese yen                     0.004969       0.004981       0.004998       0.004961
U.K. pound                       0.985168       0.987827        0.99141        0.99125
U.S. dollar                      0.730403       0.730128       0.729005       0.729826
Algerian dinar                   0.005626       0.005625       0.005624       0.005627
Australian dollar                0.479217       0.480424       0.477425       0.476868
Botswana pula                    0.054415       0.054687       0.054748       0.054664
Brazilian real                   0.131393       0.131045       0.131525       0.133619
Brunei dollar                    0.569915       0.570145       0.569624       0.569287
Canadian dollar                  0.533413       0.533563       0.532782       0.532992
Chilean peso                     0.000764       0.000768       0.000769       0.000772
Czech koruna                     0.034634       0.034589        0.03466       0.034678
Danish krone                     0.114411       0.114322       0.114406       0.114425
Indian rupee                     0.008494       0.008504       0.008519       0.008506
Israeli New Shekel               0.217059       0.218995        0.22051       0.219299
Korean won                       0.000531       0.000532       0.000531       0.000533
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.39319                       2.38979         2.3913
Malaysian ringgit                0.171658       0.171553        0.17143       0.171562
Mauritian rupee                  0.015955       0.016003       0.016123       0.016044
Mexican peso                     0.038953       0.039129       0.039138       0.039294
New Zealand dollar               0.437329        0.44034       0.437913       0.437859
Norwegian krone                  0.072341       0.072102        0.07232       0.072169
Omani rial                        1.89962                       1.89598        1.89812
Peruvian sol                       0.2054       0.205844       0.205469       0.205817
Philippine peso                  0.012934       0.012938       0.012887        0.01293
Polish zloty                     0.200248       0.200408       0.201333       0.201621
Qatari riyal                      0.20066                      0.200276       0.200502
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.194774                      0.194401        0.19462
Singapore dollar                 0.569915       0.570145       0.569624       0.569287
Swedish krona                    0.076202       0.076517       0.076542        0.07647
Swiss franc                      0.917131       0.917477       0.917449       0.916694
Thai baht                        0.022532        0.02243                      0.022353
Trinidadian dollar               0.108291       0.108137       0.107835       0.107926
U.A.E. dirham                    0.198884                      0.198504       0.198727
Uruguayan peso                   0.018068       0.017921       0.017944       0.018058
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

