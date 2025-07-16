WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== July 15, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 14-Jul-25 11-Jul-25 10-Jul-25 9-Jul-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101888 0.101832 0.101568 0.101613 Euro 0.853841 0.853009 0.853592 0.85375 Japanese yen 0.004969 0.004981 0.004998 0.004961 U.K. pound 0.985168 0.987827 0.99141 0.99125 U.S. dollar 0.730403 0.730128 0.729005 0.729826 Algerian dinar 0.005626 0.005625 0.005624 0.005627 Australian dollar 0.479217 0.480424 0.477425 0.476868 Botswana pula 0.054415 0.054687 0.054748 0.054664 Brazilian real 0.131393 0.131045 0.131525 0.133619 Brunei dollar 0.569915 0.570145 0.569624 0.569287 Canadian dollar 0.533413 0.533563 0.532782 0.532992 Chilean peso 0.000764 0.000768 0.000769 0.000772 Czech koruna 0.034634 0.034589 0.03466 0.034678 Danish krone 0.114411 0.114322 0.114406 0.114425 Indian rupee 0.008494 0.008504 0.008519 0.008506 Israeli New Shekel 0.217059 0.218995 0.22051 0.219299 Korean won 0.000531 0.000532 0.000531 0.000533 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39319 2.38979 2.3913 Malaysian ringgit 0.171658 0.171553 0.17143 0.171562 Mauritian rupee 0.015955 0.016003 0.016123 0.016044 Mexican peso 0.038953 0.039129 0.039138 0.039294 New Zealand dollar 0.437329 0.44034 0.437913 0.437859 Norwegian krone 0.072341 0.072102 0.07232 0.072169 Omani rial 1.89962 1.89598 1.89812 Peruvian sol 0.2054 0.205844 0.205469 0.205817 Philippine peso 0.012934 0.012938 0.012887 0.01293 Polish zloty 0.200248 0.200408 0.201333 0.201621 Qatari riyal 0.20066 0.200276 0.200502 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.194774 0.194401 0.19462 Singapore dollar 0.569915 0.570145 0.569624 0.569287 Swedish krona 0.076202 0.076517 0.076542 0.07647 Swiss franc 0.917131 0.917477 0.917449 0.916694 Thai baht 0.022532 0.02243 0.022353 Trinidadian dollar 0.108291 0.108137 0.107835 0.107926 U.A.E. dirham 0.198884 0.198504 0.198727 Uruguayan peso 0.018068 0.017921 0.017944 0.018058 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

